Today is Sunday June 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Second-half surge leads Dynamo to 4-0 victory over LAFC

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 12:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Houston scored three goals in the second half and the Dynamo pulled away for a 4-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night, handing the defending champions just their second loss of the season. The Dynamo (6-7-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute and rode it into halftime when Nelson Quiñónes took a pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his first career goal. The 20-year-old was making his third career start. Houston stretched its lead to 2-0 just five minutes into the second half on a penalty kick by Amine Bassi — his seventh goal this season. Corey Baird subbed in and scored for the second time this season, taking a pass from Aliyu Ibrahim in the 69th minute and finding the net just six minutes after entering. Franco Escobar, who played for LAFC last season, used an assist from Héctor Herrera in the 89th minute to score his first goal for the Dynamo and complete the scoring.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC