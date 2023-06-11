Pulido powers Sporting KC to 4-1 victory over Austin

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 12:03 pm

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored a goal in each half and added an assist as Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night. Pulido staked Sporting KC (5-8-5) to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute. Robert Castellanos gave Sporting KC a two-goal lead just two minutes into the second half when he took passes from Pulido and Erik Thommy and scored for the first time this season. Pulido found the net for a second time 10 minutes later to push the advantage to 3-0. Tim Leibold and Robert Voloder notched assists on Pulido’s fourth goal of the campaign. Sebastián Driussi got Austin (5-8-4) on the scoreboard in the 61st minute, using an assist from Gyasi Zardes to score for a fourth time this season. Khiry Shelton netted his first goal of the season for Sporting KC, scoring unassisted in the 89th minute to complete the scoring.

Kendall McIntosh had one save in his sixth straight start for Sporting KC. Brad Stuver saved two shots for Austin.

