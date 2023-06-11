Today is Sunday June 11, 2023
Texas suing the EPA over national smog control plan

AUSTIN – Texas is suing the Environmental Protection Agency for a plan to stop smog from industrial services like power plants from entering different states.

Texas and 22 other states are required to reduce pollution from industrial facilities like natural gas pipelines and chemical plants that contribute to ozone pollution in neighboring states under the federal agency’s “good neighbor” rule, which was announced in March.

John Scott, the interim attorney general in charge of the agency since Attorney General Ken Paxton was suspended following the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach him on May 27, filed the lawsuit. While Paxton is awaiting his impeachment trial before the Texas Senate, he is prohibited from running the office.

This isn’t the first time Texas has had issued with the EPA and their rulings. Over what he describes as federal overreach, Attorney General Paxton has brought a number of lawsuits against the federal government.



