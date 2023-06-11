Eovaldi’s 9th win leads Rangers to 8-4 victory

Today is Sunday June 11, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi became the majors second nine-game winner, Corey Seager had five hits and four RBIs, and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 in a matchup of teams with the major leagues’ top records. Eovaldi (9-2) allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, improving to 8-0 in his last 10 starts as Texas (41-22) stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Rays (47-20). Seager hit a two-run double in a three-run third off rookie Taj Bradley (4-3) and hit a two-run homer against Jalen Beeks in a three-run fourth.



