Brown has 2-RBI single in 9th; Texas wins Game 1 at Stanford Super Regional

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 12:36 am

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Porter Brown hit a two-RBI single that gave Texas its first lead of the game and capped a five-run top of the ninth inning as the Longhorns beat Stanford 7-5 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional. Texas can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win over the Cardinal in Game 2. Ace Whitehead gave up two walks in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win. Zane Morehouse struck out the side — all swinging on a combined 15 pitches — to get his seventh save of the season. Stanford’s Malcolm Moore had a double, a home run and four RBIs.

