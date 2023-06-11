Astros hold off Guardians 6-4 following marathon series opener

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 12:35 am

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs, rookie J.P. France stayed around until the seventh inning and Houston’s bullpen finally held off a Cleveland rally, giving the Astros a 6-4 win over the Guardians. Abreu hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Triston McKenzie and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth as the Astros evened the series after losing in 14 innings on Friday. Cleveland, which came back five times to win the series opener, scored one in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate before closer Ryan Pressly struck out Will Brennan for his 12th save.

