More than 9,000 without power due to severe weather

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2023 at 12:19 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK more than 9,239 power outages have been reported by various East Texas electric companies and cooperatives, after severe weather moved through the area on Saturday.

Here is a partial list of customers in our area without power.

Smith County – 4

Cherokee County – 156

Gregg County – 2,459

Henderson County – 15

Rusk County – 12

Upshur County – 6

Go Back