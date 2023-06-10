Federal regulators promise safety review at all the major freight railroads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say they plan to conduct safety investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year. That’s after the Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern’s safety culture.

A report will be released soon on what investigators found at Norfolk Southern after the fiery February derailment that prompted the evacuation of half of East Palestine, Ohio. The crash has sparked intense interest in railroad safety nationwide and prompted several proposed reforms in Congress.

The freight railroads favor longer trains because they allow them to deliver the same amount of freight with fewer crews and locomotives.

