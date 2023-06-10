Today is Saturday June 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested for Longview capital murder

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 7:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested for Longview capital murder

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they’ve arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Harrison Street on Saturday.

Longview Police officers responded to reports around 2:52 a.m. on Saturday to find two males with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the authorities. Authorities said that Aleksei Gamez, 19, was articulated dead at the scene and the other casualty was taken to a neighborhood clinic with dangerous wounds. Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25, was later taken into custody by Longview detectives and charged with capital murder. He has a bond of $500,000 and is being held at the North Jail.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC