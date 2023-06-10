Man arrested for Longview capital murder

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 7:02 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they’ve arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Harrison Street on Saturday.

Longview Police officers responded to reports around 2:52 a.m. on Saturday to find two males with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the authorities. Authorities said that Aleksei Gamez, 19, was articulated dead at the scene and the other casualty was taken to a neighborhood clinic with dangerous wounds. Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25, was later taken into custody by Longview detectives and charged with capital murder. He has a bond of $500,000 and is being held at the North Jail.

