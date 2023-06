110 grams of meth, firearms seized during traffic stop in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am



SHELBY COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that 110 grams of meth and three handguns were seized during a traffic stop in Shelby County.

On June 7, officials answered reports of a reckless driver on Parkway 87 North in Center. According to the authorities, a search of the vehicle yielded three handguns and 110 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop.

