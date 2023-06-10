Today is Saturday June 10, 2023
7 injured after crash on Highway 31

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 11:08 am
TTLER – Our news partner KETK reports that seven people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 24 and Highway 31, east of Tyler. Officials say it occurred after one vehicle made a U-turn on Highway 31.

One lane of traffic was temporarily blocked following the crash. According to officials, several people were hospitalized due to their injuries.

The story is currently developing and updates will be provided when available.



