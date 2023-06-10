Today is Saturday June 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TJC joins Texas A&M University Engineering transition program

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 10:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TJC joins Texas A&M University Engineering transition program
TYLER – Tyler Junior College is the ninth community college to join the Texas A&M University engineering transition program. According to our news partner KETK, the students will attend TJC for their first two years to complete their core curriculum courses and basic engineering classes.

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp said distance and cost tend to keep students away but with the academy, it will help make the transition to an on-campus environment easier and cheaper.The engineering academy will begin this fall at Tyler Junior College. The application can be completed by visiting TJC online through July 31.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC