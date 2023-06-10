TJC joins Texas A&M University Engineering transition program

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2023 at 10:01 am



TYLER – Tyler Junior College is the ninth community college to join the Texas A&M University engineering transition program. According to our news partner KETK, the students will attend TJC for their first two years to complete their core curriculum courses and basic engineering classes.

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp said distance and cost tend to keep students away but with the academy, it will help make the transition to an on-campus environment easier and cheaper.The engineering academy will begin this fall at Tyler Junior College. The application can be completed by visiting TJC online through July 31.

