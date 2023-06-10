Oregon beats Oral Roberts; Duke, TCU, Florida also win

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 11:44 pm

Oregon came back from eight runs down to beat Oral Roberts 9-8 in the NCAA super regionals and move within a win of its first College World Series appearance since 1954. It was the biggest deficit overcome ever in super regionals. Duke beat Virginia 5-4 to edge closer to its first appearance in the CWS in 62 years. No. 2 national seed Florida beat South Carolina 5-4 and TCU defeated Indiana State 4-1. Since the tournament went to its current format in 1999, the winner of a super regional opener has advanced to the CWS 78% of the time.

