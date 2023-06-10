Today is Saturday June 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Brennan’s double in 14th gives Guardians 10-9 win over Astros

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 11:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman’s RBI double in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Houston Astros 10-9. The Guardians fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and never led until Brennan’s game-ending hit. Cleveland tied it at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8, but Houston pushed back ahead by one run each time. The Astros made it 9-8 in the 14th when Kyle Tucker singled in automatic runner Jose Altuve. Xzavion Curry pitched one inning for the Guardians, who played their major league-high 30th one-run game. Seth Martinez worked the final 3 1/3 innings for the Astros.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC