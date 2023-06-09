Today is Friday June 09, 2023
Tyler man dies in auto accident near Athens

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 2:56 pm
Tyler man dies in auto accident near AthensHENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that a 25-year-old man died following a crash about two miles northeast of Athens on Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Highway 175 around 6:53 a.m. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway to the north, struck a concrete culvert and vaulted into the air.

DPS said the driver, Aaron Nicholas Weeks, of Tyler, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



