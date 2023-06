Jacksonville man drowns in Lake Palestine

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 2:19 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a man is dead after drowning on Lake Palestine Thursday afternoon.

According to Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Rodney Wallace, 31-year-old Gary Woods from Jacksonville was pronounced dead around 4:22 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly drowned on the Anderson County side of Lake Palestine.

Woods’ family has been notified.

Go Back