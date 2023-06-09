Trump indictment unsealed in documents case

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 1:54 pm

Trump indictment unsealed in documents caseMIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted.

You can follow along here.

Go Back