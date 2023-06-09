Today is Friday June 09, 2023
Trump federal indictment unsealed in classified documents probe

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment Friday against former President Donald Trump in connection with his handling of government documents.

The 38 charges against Trump and his aide Walt Nauta include conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheme to conceal, according to the document.

Trump is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in a Florida federal court.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and criticized the Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney general's office of conducting a political "witch hunt."

Special Counsel Jack Smith is slated to make a statement about the indictment at 3 p.m.

