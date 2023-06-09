Today is Friday June 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man wanted for sexual assault of a child, turns himself in

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 12:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man wanted for sexual assault of a child, turns himself inUPSHUR COUNTY, TX – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for a suspect in relation to an aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Our news partners at KETK report that man, 41-year-old Quinton Branch, has now turned himself into authorities.

Branch, of Helena, Montana, was identified by authorities as a suspect in the case after an investigation. Officials said he is a former resident of Upshur County and has relatives and acquaintances in the area.

The victim and their family know Branch and said he allegedly had contacted them and threatened to harm himself, officials said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC