Man wanted for sexual assault of a child, turns himself in

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 12:43 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for a suspect in relation to an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Our news partners at KETK report that man, 41-year-old Quinton Branch, has now turned himself into authorities.

Branch, of Helena, Montana, was identified by authorities as a suspect in the case after an investigation. Officials said he is a former resident of Upshur County and has relatives and acquaintances in the area.

The victim and their family know Branch and said he allegedly had contacted them and threatened to harm himself, officials said.

