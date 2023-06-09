Trump valet Walt Nauta charged in special counsel probe: Sources

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 12:05 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- An aide to former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, has been charged by the special counsel as part of their probe into Trump’s alleged taking of classified information, sources tell ABC News.

Nauta, a former valet in the Trump White House who left his role to join the former president as a personal aide in early 2021, was indicted by the same grand jury in Florida that indicted Trump on Thursday, the sources say.

It is not immediately clear what the exact charges are and an attorney for Nauta declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

A federal grand jury voted to indict Trump on at least seven federal charges late Thursday as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

Trump praised Nauta in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon, writing that he was a Navy veteran "who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide."

"He has done a fantastic job!" Trump said.

