Serena Williams announces Los Angeles Golf Club ownership

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 10:09 am

Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Tennis superstar Serena Williams made a big announcement on Instagram Thursday about a new venture in the sports world.

Along with her husband Alexis Ohanian -- the founder of venture capital firm Seven Seven Six -- and sister Venus Williams, the 41-year-old soon-to-be mom of two is adding golf to her sports resume, becoming a co-owner of the first official TGL team, Los Angeles Golf Club.

"It's official! I'm thrilled to announce my involvement with @tglgolf with the launch of @wearelagc - Los Angeles Golf Club," she wrote in the caption of a video post revealing the news. "An important part of the spirit and purpose of LA Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn't be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @olympiaohanian and @venuswilliams."

The new tech-forward team golf league, developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA TOUR, announced the formation of the power trio as the first of six team ownership groups that will compete in the virtual sport's inaugural season, which launches in January 2024.

