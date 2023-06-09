Today is Friday June 09, 2023
Is Bill Murray dating “Milkshake” singer Kelis?

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 8:47 am
Joseph Okpako/WireImage -- ABC

If a new report is to be believed, Kelis' "milkshake" has evidently brought Bill Murray to the yard.

British tabloid The Sun reports the 72-year-old Ghostbusters star is dating the 43-year-old "Milkshake" singer, after meeting a while ago in the States.

Murray reportedly attended her show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend, and according to the publication, he's been at the "Bossy" performer's other recent shows, too.

The Caddyshack and Saturday Night Live veteran was snapped in a photo with the star after her show last weekend.

The pair have been "getting close for a while," a friend tells the paper, noting, they've been spotted at the same hotel. "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," the source explained.

Incidentally, in March of 2022, Kelis' husband Mike Mora died at 37 of stomach cancer, and Murray's estranged second wife Jennifer Butler, whom he divorced in 2008, passed away in January of 2021 at age 54. According to this source, the unlikely couple "bonded" over their respective losses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



