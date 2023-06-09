Rangers have best start in franchise history with vet manager

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 2:34 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are off to the best start in franchise history in their first 61 games with three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy. The 40-21 Rangers are outscoring teams by big margins with a deep, impressive offense. They also have one of the improved rotations in all of baseball despite losing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a season-ending elbow injury. The Rangers have won six series in a row. They are at 46-19 Tampa Bay on Friday night to open a three-game series matching the two teams with the best records in the majors.

Go Back