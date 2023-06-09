Hammerhead flatworms in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2023 at 3:21 am

NOONDAY — According to our news partner KETK an invasive species called hammerhead flatworms are found in several areas in Texas and have been a cause for concern for some residents, but experts say there is no reason to panic. You may have heard that they are highly toxic to pets, but the Texas Invasive Species Institute says that’s not completely true. “It’ll make your animals feel sick for a day or two, it doesn’t cause anything more severe than that,” said Ashley Morgan-Olvera, Director of Research and Education at Texas Invasive Species Institute.

The worms are also not harmful to people unless you are allergic, then you may have a reaction like you would with poison ivy. Experts say if you do come in contact with the hammerhead flatworm to wash your hands immediately and get rid of it. You can seal it in a bag with salt, or spray it with vinegar but never cut it in half. “They will regenerate so you can just end up creating more creatures instead of less,” said Morgan-Olvera.

We may not hear about the hammerhead flatworm often but they have been known to be in northern, central and eastern Texas since 1901. If you find a hammerhead worm, let someone know, send a picture and the place you found it to Texas A&M AgriLife or the Texas Invasive Species Institute so they can keep track of the population.

