Trump indictment live updates: Trump facing federal charges in classified docs investigation

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 8:40 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges in an investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The indictment of Trump, who has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety, is unprecedented for a former president.

The indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Jun 08, 9:19 PM EDT

What 2nd Trump indictment could mean for GOP White House race: Analysis

With former President Donald Trump now facing a second indictment, this time on federal charges, according to sources, it's a turn of events that could shake up the Republican primary field as Trump makes a third run for the White House.

The aftermath of Trump's first indictment in New York connection to an alleged hush money scheme could be an indication of what is to come. Before his first indictment, Trump pledged to continue on with his presidential bid despite charges and even argued that cases could give his campaign a boost. Trump wasn't wrong.

In fact, he still outpaces his GOP rivals in recent polling.

Another boon to his campaign, the fact that Republicans by and large rallied around him after his first indictment -- even most of those challenging him in the Republican presidential primary.

But the field of candidates is more crowded now, comprised of more candidates willing to clearly criticize Trump.

-ABC News' Averi Harper

Jun 08, 9:07 PM EDT

Federal indictment expected to be 'speaking indictment': Sources

The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump is expected to be a "speaking indictment" that will lay out chapter and verse the government's case to the public, according to sources.

-ABC News' Ivan Pereira

Jun 08, 8:56 PM EDT

Trump team anticipated indictment for several days: Sources

Former President Donald Trump's team has been anticipating a federal indictment for the past several days, sources said.



Sources said his team is already planning a trip down to Miami and is thinking of holding a campaign event around this indictment.

-ABC News' John Santucci

Jun 08, 8:49 PM EDT

DOJ, White House decline to comment

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith's office declined to comment Thursday evening on Trump's announcement he was informed of his indictment.

White House Spokesperson Ian Sams also declined to comment on Trump saying his attorneys have been informed he has been indicted in the classified documents investigation.

Sams referred ABC News to the DOJ, which he said "conducts its criminal investigations independently."

-ABC News' Molly Nagle and Alexander Mallin

Jun 08, 8:37 PM EDT

Trump charged in 'rocket docket' court -- and why that could matter

Former President Donald Trump will face charges in the Southern District of Florida, a venue whose reputation for swift proceedings has earned it "rocket docket" status -- a colloquialism that reflects its strict adherence to the speedy trial clock.

Walter Norkin, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida, explains why that might be notable.

"The Southern District of Florida is one of the few districts in the country that operates under a 'rocket docket' and, in distinction from the District of Columbia, you can expect a criminal case to be resolved within six months of an indictment issuing," Norkin told ABC News. "The judges in the Southern District of Florida adhere very strictly to the Speedy Trial clock, which, with limited exceptions, requires trial or conviction to occur within 70 days."

As a strategic matter, according to Norkin, the special counsel may have chosen this particular venue as a means to circumvent that inclination as prosecutors face the prospect of "certain policy considerations that take effect as an election nears."

"To the extent a defense strategy would be to delay trial," Norkin continued, "they will have a heavier burden executing that plan in Southern District of Florida than they would in another district."

-ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman

Jun 08, 8:19 PM EDT

What an indictment means for Trump's presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump can still be elected president again -- even if he is convicted -- experts tell ABC News.

But there are practical reasons that could make it a challenge, the experts told ABC News after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in March.

Jun 08, 8:12 PM EDT

Who is special counsel Jack Smith?

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Jack Smith in November 2022 as special counsel to oversee the DOJ's investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified materials after leaving office.

Former colleagues have characterized Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor and former head of the Justice Department's public integrity section, as an aggressive prosecutor who would not shy away from taking on difficult prosecutorial judgments, with the background and temperament that make him a strong selection for the high-profile role.

Jun 08, 7:57 PM EDT

What to expect at Tuesday's arraignment

When the former president arrives at Miami federal court on Tuesday, it will mark an extraordinary moment for the country: Trump will be formally placed under arrest by the very government he was once elected to lead.

Once he is arrested, Trump will be booked and processed as a federal defendant and then appear before a judge for an arraignment.

Trump, or one of his attorneys, will enter a not guilty plea, touching off the prosecution of the former president.

The courthouse has spent the last several days preparing for Trump's arrival, but there is no outward sign Thursday night that he is days away from appearing.

Prior to news of the indictment, members of the special counsel's team were seen going into and out of court and the room where a grand jury has been hearing evidence.

-ABC News' Aaron Katersky

Jun 08, 7:51 PM EDT

Trump calls investigation a 'hoax'

Former President Donald Trump posted on his social network Truth Social Thursday evening that his lawyers have been informed he's been indicted.

He called the investigation a "hoax" and said he's an "innocent man."

Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday.

Trump's campaign sent out a fundraising email following news of the indictment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back