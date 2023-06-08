Today is Thursday June 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview man arrested for arson and murder

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 6:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man arrested for arson and murderLONGVIEW – Authorities have arrested a Longview man for arson and murder. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Donald Ray Miller Jr. was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday in the death Ronnie Moody, 66, also of Longview. Longview Police say that Moody died early Wednesday morning in building fire on East Avalon avenue. And, that arson was the cause with Miller as the suspect. LPD also adds that even with the arrest their detectives are still conducting an investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC