Longview man arrested for arson and murder

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 6:38 pm

LONGVIEW – Authorities have arrested a Longview man for arson and murder. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Donald Ray Miller Jr. was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday in the death Ronnie Moody, 66, also of Longview. Longview Police say that Moody died early Wednesday morning in building fire on East Avalon avenue. And, that arson was the cause with Miller as the suspect. LPD also adds that even with the arrest their detectives are still conducting an investigation.

