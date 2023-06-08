Today is Thursday June 08, 2023
GM to invest $500 million at plant that makes large SUVs in Arlington

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 1:56 pm
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Thursday that it will sink more than $500 million into its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant to get ready for the next generation of big SUVs with internal-combustion engines. The company said the plant will get new equipment for metal stamping, the body shop and general assembly. No new jobs will be created by the investment at the plant, but GM said it expects to keep the current workforce of over 5,200 people. They make the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. GM wouldn’t say when the next generation of the SUVs will go on sale. The company said the investment is contingent on reaching incentive agreements with local governments. The company has pledged to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2035, but it also plans to keep making internal combustion vehicles as long as they’re selling.



