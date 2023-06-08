$500 reward offered for information on who vandalized Jacksonville restroom

June 8, 2023



JACKSONVILLE – According to our news partner KETK, A $500 reward is being offered by the Cherokee County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved in the vandalization of public restrooms in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville police, during Monday and Wednesday evenings, the public restrooms at the Lake Jacksonville Concession area were destroyed causing thousands of dollars in damages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department or to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 903-586-2546.

