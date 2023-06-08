1 arrested in connection to shooting at a Tyler apartment complex

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 2:03 pm



TYLER – A man was arrested in connection to the May shooting at Liberty Arms Apartment complex, and his warrant reveals more details about the incident. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Marqus Gray was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Smith County Jail on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

Both Gray and 18-year-old Kerick Johnson are accused of taking part in the north Tyler shooting. Gray’s warrant states that surveillance video from Liberty Arms apartment complex cameras show the May 22 incident. A red Hyundai Elantra is seen in the parking lot when two women exit the vehicle and one of them begins to speak with Gray, who appears in frame to be wearing an orange mask over his head, according to the warrant.

Go Back