Lindsay Lohan opens up on preparing for motherhood: ‘I can’t wait to see what the feeling is’

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her life as she prepares for motherhood.

In her cover story for Allure's June issue, the actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, discussed her feelings during her pregnancy, her career aspirations, how she met her now-husband and more.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," the actress, who announced her pregnancy in March, told the outlet. She added that her life as of late has been filled with "happy tears."

"That's just who I am," she said. "Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way."

Lohan has remained tight-lipped on her relationship with Shammas and only subtly revealed the two had married when she referred to him as her husband in a social media post last year. She told Allure they shared an instant connection when they first met.

"I said, 'You look like someone I know.' He was like, 'No, I don't, who?' ... and then I said to him, 'I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever,'" she told Allure. "I'd never been able to talk to someone like this."

Lohan hopes to venture into producing romantic comedies, she told Allure, as it's a realm she feels she knows "so well."

She also previously said in an interview with The New York Times that she and Jamie Lee Curtis "are both open" to returning for the Freaky Friday sequel that's in development from Disney.

She told Allure Curtis has also given her motherhood advice.

LiLo notes, "She was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

