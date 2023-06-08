Today is Thursday June 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court rules Alabama’s congressional maps violate Voting Rights Act

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Alabama's congressional maps violate the Voting Rights Act, the landmark law designed to protect against racial discrimination in voting.

In a 5-4 decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the liberal justices, the court upheld a lower court ruling that said Alabama's Republican legislature had to redraw its maps to include a second majority-Black district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC