UT Tyler Expands Nonprofit Certification Classes to Longview Area Professionals

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 1:24 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler offers nonprofit management certification classes to East Texas professionals through a partnership with United Way of Smith County. Previously available only at the United Way Building in downtown Tyler, workshops will now also be available in Longview at the UT Tyler Longview University Center.

“Since moving to Longview, I have noticed the community’s strong commitment to giving back, and it’s an infectious culture that permeates the entire area,” said Dr. Rodney Ellis, LUC director. “As a consequence, there is a need to enhance the knowledge, skills and abilities of those currently in the nonprofit industry here in the area or those who desire to be in the industry.”

The UT Tyler Department of Social Sciences is collaborating with United Way of Smith County to manage the East Texas Center for Nonprofits, which provides the workshops to enhance the skill sets of nonprofit professionals. This expansion comes on the heels of UT Tyler’s new Master of Public Administration nonprofit management track.

“We will be merging these efforts so ETCN workshops will lead students to MPA degrees,” said Dr. Thomas Guderjan, UT Tyler professor and department chair. “Community members who serve on nonprofit boards or staff members of nonprofits will now be able to further their education and earn a quality UT Tyler degree.”

Registration fees vary between workshop/certification and includes Continuing Education Units and workshop materials. Partial scholarships are available. Attendees must attend all classes to receive certification.

