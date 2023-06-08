Pat Robertson, Christian evangelist and former presidential candidate, dead at 93

Pat Robertson, the Christian evangelist best known for his political commentary on "The 700 Club" and a former presidential candidate, has died. He was 93 years old. Robertson died early Thursday at his home in Virginia, according to the TV network he founded, The Christian Broadcasting Network. "With great sadness, we announce that Dr. M.G. 'Pat' Robertson has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior today," CBN said in a statement. "Thank you for your prayers for the Robertson family and the ministry of CBN at this time." He was born in Virginia in 1930 to Sen. A. Willis Robertson, and became an ordained minister as a Southern Baptist. Robertson's birth name was Marion Gordon Robertson, but he was given the nickname "Pat" by his older brother, Willis Robertson Jr. Robertson started The Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and grew to become incredibly influential in Christian conservative circles. He unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, vying to take over for President Ronald Reagan. The nomination, and eventually presidency, was won by George H.W. Bush. Robertson provided political commentary, from his Christian viewpoint, weekly on "The 700 Club." He appeared on the show for 60 years, finally retiring at 91 years old and handing the reins over to his son, Gordon. He was also a decorated military veteran, serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. "He shattered the stain glass window," Bishop T.D. Jakes said in a statement from the Christian Broadcasting Network. "People of faith were taken seriously beyond the church house and into the White House." In addition to his TV network, he also started Regent University, previously CBN University, a private Christian university, in 1977 in Virginia Beach. Robertson was married to his wife Dede for 68 years before her death in 2022. They have four children.