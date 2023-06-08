Today is Thursday June 08, 2023
East Texas man’s 125-year indecency with a child conviction is upheld

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 7:17 am
East Texas man’s 125-year indecency with a child conviction is upheldUPSHUR COUNTY – The Sixth Court of appeals of Texarkana Wednesday affirms the conviction of an Upshur County man of eight counts of indecency with a child. According to our news partner KETK, 49 year-old Matthew McCoy was found guilty in 2022 of the charge with a 10-year old child and sentenced to 125 years in prison. Upshur County DA Billy Byrd said the child testified in addition to the physical abuse, McCoy had threatened to kill the childs family.



