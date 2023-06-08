Six individual champions crowned at outdoor track and field championships

June 8, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arkansas’ Carey McLeod completed an NCAA indoor/outdoor long jump sweep and Arizona’s Jordan Geist accomplished the feat in the shot put Wednesday night at the outdoor track and field championships. Arkansas took the top two spots in the long jump behind McLeod’s mark of 27 feet, 1 1/4 inches on his first attempt, followed by teammate Wayne Pinnock. The Razorbacks topped the team standings with 21 points. Stanford was second with 18, followed by Arizona with 16 and LSU with 15. Geist won the shot put on his last collegiate throw, reaching 69-1 1/4.

