Burleson homers in Cardinals’ 1-0 win over Rangers

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 5:45 am

ARLINGTON (AP) — Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch homer to right field in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 1-0 on Wednesday night, ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien’s hitting streak at 25 games. Semien was 0 for 4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career. The streak tied for the second longest in club history, behind Gabe Kapler’s 28-gamer in 2000. St. Louis also snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the surging Rangers’ five-game winning streak. Jordan Hicks (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, and Ryan Helsley finished for his seventh save in 11 attempts. Jon Gray (6-2) pitched the second complete game of his career in a losing effort.

Go Back