Longview police investigating homicide after body found in structure fire

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 4:55 am

LONGVIEW – Longview police are investigating a homicide after finding a body while working a structure fire early Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Fire Department responded to the scene in the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a body. “Upon initial investigation foul play is suspected, and Longview Police Department is currently investigating this as a homicide,” officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

