Rusk State Hospital gets multi-million dollar expansion

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 4:55 am
Rusk State Hospital gets multi-million dollar expansionRUSK – A historic psychiatric hospital in Rusk has a new $200 million state-of-the-art patient complex and administration building, and officials say they hope it will be a model for future builds in the state. The new three-story, 227,368 square-foot patient complex includes a 100-bed non-maximum security unit and expanded their maximum security unit from 40 beds to 100, and features single-person rooms, natural light in rooms and common areas, outdoor spaces and a variety of therapeutic, recreational and social experiences to prepare patients for life outside the hospital.

State Sen. Robert Nichols, State Rep. Travis Clardy and State Rep. Cody Harris took on the job to get it done. Construction began in 2017 and $200 million was raised.

“Not only is this newest, state-of-the-art, it is one of a series that follows, so it kind of lays the formula for the rest of the state on how to do it,” Nichols said.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a message to local officials saying the new Rusk State Hospital is just the start of making mental health a priority in our hospitals.



