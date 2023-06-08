Today is Thursday June 08, 2023
As winter warms, southern farmers find ways to adapt

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2023 at 4:56 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Climate change is driving warmer winters, and several cities in the U.S. South, including Tupelo, Atlanta and Houston, experienced one of their top five warmest meteorological winters this year. Farmers have adapted by using new or improved agricultural techniques, trying new crop varieties and even growing crops that were previously less common in their regions. Some have still struggled with crop losses or had to replant fields. Experts say that farmers will have to look for opportunities to try new things as they navigate year-to-year variability as well as longer-term climate change.



