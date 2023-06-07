A juvenile is dead after a shooting early Wednesday in Marshall

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 7:03 pm



MARSHALL – According to our news partner KETK, Just after 1:30 a.m., Marshall’s emergency dispatch received calls about a person lying in the roadway on Alexander Street. When they arrived, officers found a young male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. “Investigation showed that the young man had been lying in the street long enough for at least two cars to drive past, yet they did not call police,” according to Marshall police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at 903-935-4575. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is asked to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Because the victim is a juvenile, police will not release any identifying information.

Go Back