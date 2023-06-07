Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A juvenile is dead after a shooting early Wednesday in Marshall

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 7:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


A juvenile is dead after a shooting early Wednesday in Marshall
MARSHALL – According to our news partner KETK, Just after 1:30 a.m., Marshall’s emergency dispatch received calls about a person lying in the roadway on Alexander Street. When they arrived, officers found a young male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. “Investigation showed that the young man had been lying in the street long enough for at least two cars to drive past, yet they did not call police,” according to Marshall police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at 903-935-4575. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is asked to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Because the victim is a juvenile, police will not release any identifying information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC