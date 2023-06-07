Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
Tyler PD locates missing man with dementia with Project Lifesaver bracelet

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 3:35 pm
Tyler PD locates missing man with dementia with Project Lifesaver braceletTYLER – Ernest Blanton of Tyler went missing Sunday night after he walked into some woods. However, Ernest has dementia. He has a Project Lifesaver bracelet from the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. The radio tracking bracelet is waterproof. So, when Ernest was missed, his wife called the Tyler Police Department with his bracelets tracking number. And they located Mr. Blanton quickly. Claudia Blanton said, “We are very thankful to have the bracelet. We would be a loss without it.. To me it is a Godsend. I appreciate Tyler Police Department.” According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, the survival rates of dementia wanderers falls to about 34% after 24 hours



