Smith County Clerk and son sue Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 3:35 pm

TYLER – Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips has filed lawsuits with her son and a family friend saying that law enforcement violated their constitutional rights. According to our news partner KETK, she is referring an incident March 28 when Cody Voss, a friend of the family was pulled over by Smith County deputies with a tail light out. The officer asked Voss for his drivers license. On bodycam, Voss can be heard saying “I’m not driving. This is the county commissioner’s house and the county clerk.” The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Phillips and her son with arrested for interfering with a traffic stop. Karen Phillips is suing for $10 million while Cody Voss and Derek Phillips are suing for $150.5 million.

Go Back