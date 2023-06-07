Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County Clerk and son sue Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 3:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Clerk and son sue Smith CountyTYLER – Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips has filed lawsuits with her son and a family friend saying that law enforcement violated their constitutional rights. According to our news partner KETK, she is referring an incident March 28 when Cody Voss, a friend of the family was pulled over by Smith County deputies with a tail light out. The officer asked Voss for his drivers license. On bodycam, Voss can be heard saying “I’m not driving. This is the county commissioner’s house and the county clerk.” The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Phillips and her son with arrested for interfering with a traffic stop. Karen Phillips is suing for $10 million while Cody Voss and Derek Phillips are suing for $150.5 million.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC