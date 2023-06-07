Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Certifies 2024-25 State Budget

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 11:46 am
AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced his certification of House Bill 1, the General Appropriations Act that was approved by both houses during the recently gaveled Regular Session of the 88th Texas Legislature. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.

HB 1 appropriates $321.3 billion in total spending for the state’s budget during the 2024-25 biennium. It is certified based on the 2024-25 Biennial Revenue Estimate, published in January.

Combined with Senate Bill 30, the total appropriations for both bills are under the state’s constitutional pay-as-you-go limit. Per Hegar, Texas voters will decide important constitutional amendments in November that ultimately will determine how much the state has in its coffers heading into the 2026-27 biennium.



