Afghan ally and refugee in limbo in Houston

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 11:20 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A former Afghan intelligence officer who fled the Taliban after sharing information with American soldiers is now in Houston, Texas, where his future remains uncertain. Abdul Wasi Safi is staying with his brother since his release from a Texas immigration detention center, where the Border Patrol took him after he crossed into the U.S. without permission. He’s applied for asylum, but like most other migrants who cross the border this way, he faces an expedited deportation order. Many Afghans who have come to the U.S. face similar dilemmas as their advocates call on the U.S. government to not abandon its allies.



