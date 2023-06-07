Former Trump aide, MAGA Inc founder Taylor Budowich, goes before grand jury

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 8:53 am

Mint Images/Getty Images

(MIAMI) -- The founder of MAGA Inc and a former Trump aide, Taylor Budowich, is appearing in front of a South Florida grand jury on Wednesday.

An ABC News camera caught Budowich going into the federal court in Miami. He did not respond to questions or a request for comment. His lawyer also didn't respond to ABC News' request for comment.

It comes as ABC News has previously reported that the Special Counsel has expanded his probe into political action committees that were formed by Trump allies.

A federal grand jury investigating the activities leading up the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the push by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has expanded its probe to include seeking information about Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back