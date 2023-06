CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht steps down

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 8:43 am

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht is stepping down, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery said on Wednesday.

Over a 13-month tenure, Licht vowed to institute down-the-middle coverage but faced backlash over decisions such as a recent town hall event with former President Donald Trump.

Story developing...

