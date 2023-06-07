LBJ’s daughter Luci watched him sign voting rights bill, then cried when Supreme Court weakened it

AUSTIN (AP) — Luci Baines Johnson watched her father, President Lyndon Johnson, sign the Voting Rights Act in 1965, and she recalls asking him why the ceremony was in the U.S. Capitol instead of the White House. LBJ told her it was because the bill never would have passed had it not been for “courageous men and women who may not be returning to Congress because of the stand they have taken on voting rights.” Luci Johnson says she was saddened in 2013 when the Supreme Court significantly weakened one of the law’s most important provisions. The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether the Voting Rights Act will be reinforced or further eroded.

