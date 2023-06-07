Today is Wednesday June 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


LBJ’s daughter Luci watched him sign voting rights bill, then cried when Supreme Court weakened it

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 8:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Luci Baines Johnson watched her father, President Lyndon Johnson, sign the Voting Rights Act in 1965, and she recalls asking him why the ceremony was in the U.S. Capitol instead of the White House. LBJ told her it was because the bill never would have passed had it not been for “courageous men and women who may not be returning to Congress because of the stand they have taken on voting rights.” Luci Johnson says she was saddened in 2013 when the Supreme Court significantly weakened one of the law’s most important provisions. The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether the Voting Rights Act will be reinforced or further eroded.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC