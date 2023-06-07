Henderson stepping up health, safety code violations

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 7:55 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Fire Department and the Emergency Management team said they are now stepping up enforcement. Our news partner KETK spoke with Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg who said he believes his county is growing exponentially. He said with more people living in the county, it’s limiting space for concerned folks and junk just builds up on their property. “Basically keeping out trash, debris, junk, tires, old appliances, couches furniture,” said Renberg. “If it doesn’t belong outside in your yard, it needs to be inside or in your property.”

They are cruising neighborhoods more often to catch health violations, and Renberg said many materials like tires and trash left out are hazardous. Another health and safety violation are weeds growing within 300 feet of another residence or establishment. “We go out and notify people that they have issues on their property and we give them 30 days to fix those issues,” said Renberg. If the mess is not cleaned up, a class “C” misdemeanor can be up to a $500 fine. Officials are urging people that live in Henderson County to please reach out and help be a part of the solution.

