Ozone action day for parts of East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 5:32 am

SHREVEPORT — According to our news partner KETK, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Ozone Action Day Wednesday June 7. Counties included are Smith, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Rusk and Upshur counties. An Ozone Action Day is posted when weather conditions in combination with pollution emissions to form high levels of ozone close to the ground and it could cause harmful health effects. People with breathing conditions should be mindful of this.

