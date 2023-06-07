A part of South Tyler Trail will be closed for tree maintenance

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2023 at 5:30 am

TYLER – A portion of the South Tyler Trail system will be closed for almost two weeks later this month. The trail segment between Rieck Road and South Donnybrook Avenue will be closed for tree maintenance and cleanup starting next Monday June 12 through June 23. Out of concern for public safety, that part of the trail will not be accessible to the public during that time. The South Tyler Trail is four miles of looped concrete trail. All city trails are open daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information on Tyler trails you can visit their website.

